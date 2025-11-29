Tribespeople’s boycott threat pays off in Vattavada, Edamalakkudy of Idukki district

IDUKKI: The tribal community’s threat of boycotting the upcoming local body polls has triggered a political tremor in Idukki, forcing development work in Vattavada and Edamalakkudy to finally move after years of official inertia.

In Vattavada, five Muthuvan settlements had unanimously declared a non-participation campaign, citing two unresolved issues: the Block 59 land dispute and the 16-km Chilathiyar-Swamiyaralakkudi-Koodalarkudi-Valsapetti-Ullavayal road, pending for decades. The dispute involves 2,939 acres in Block 59, of which 1,384 acres are revenue land, 550 acres were declared reserve forest in 1,908, and 1,005 acres remain under the Forest Department.

Continued errors in the Basic Tax Register, wrongly marking revenue land as forest, have prevented residents from receiving title deeds, aggravating mistrust.

An all-party meeting last week assured that 25% of the road work will be completed before the 2026 assembly elections. This has prompted the settlements to withdraw their boycott for now.

Local body member Ramaraj said a joint survey led by the forest and revenue departments is crucial to settling the long-standing confusion in Block 59.

“The digital resurvey has already begun in Vattavada, but the disputed stretch where boundary stones were placed differently will now be jointly verified. Once the classification errors in the records are corrected, and the land is properly identified as revenue land, the process of issuing title deeds to the tribal settlements can move forward,” Ramaraj said.

The road project has crossed a crucial technical milestone, with level survey proceedings completed. Officials said the next step is the preparation of the final estimate, after which construction is expected to begin using a 60:40 funding pattern between the Union and state governments.