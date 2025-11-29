Weekend pay, full-time hope: Kerala’s new ‘gulf boom’

KOCHI: For decades, northern Kerala has lived in step with the Gulf. The region’s dreams, remittances, and ambitions have long flowed back from desert skylines. Now, that old migration story has a new plotline — football.

Over the past decade, Malabar’s obsession with the ‘beautiful game’ has fused with Gulf migration, spawning a booming parallel football universe powered by the Malayali diaspora. Clubs, tournaments, and weekend leagues have mushroomed across Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah and Doha. And young talents — once chasing professional careers at home — are now chasing paychecks and opportunities abroad.

When Gokulam Kerala FC lifted the I-League trophy in 2022, 24-year-old Abhijith E M from Vadapuram, Malappuram, was among the champions. Fast-forward three years: the I-League winner is now turning out for Blasters FC Vazhakaad and other Malayali clubs in Riyadh’s vibrant tournaments. At the same time, in Dubai, Safvan P from Nilambur — who once played in a village sevens side — was handed an offer that changed his life: play for Abreco FC and get a job with a company that backs the club.

“It’s been building for ten years, but now it’s exploding,” says Malappuram-based coach M Kamaludheen, father of India international Mohammad Uwais. “Talented boys leave proper football to play sevens. They lose the stamina and the structure required for the eleven-a-side game. Then they move to the Gulf, where the local leagues pull them in with money and security. So many who played with my son in state tournaments are now playing there.”

For these young men — often from modest backgrounds — the deals are irresistible. A player who earns Rs 30,000 a month in Kerala can earn the same per match in Gulf amateur leagues.