Decomposed body found near HMT premises in Kalamassery; suspected to be missing Bengaluru native

KOCHI: A decomposed body, suspected to be that of missing Bengaluru native Suraj Lama, was recovered from a forested area near the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) premises in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

Lama had gone missing shortly after being deported from Kuwait.

The remains, believed to be at least one-and-a-half months old, were discovered by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the missing person case, said a source with the Ernakulam Rural Police.

“The SIT had intensified the probe by examining CCTV footage that traced his last known location to the Kalamassery area. The team spotted the body inside the plot and immediately alerted superior officers,” the source added.