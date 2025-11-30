‘Everyone free to eat what they want… but don’t provoke others’

Is non-vegetarianism increasing in Kerala?

Non-vegetarianism itself has not necessarily increased, but there has been a noticeable shift in food habits. Many who were traditionally vegetarian now eat non-vegetarian food, while some non-vegetarians have moved towards vegetarian options. In short, there has been an interchange of preferences over the years.

Why are vegetarian hotels shutting down?

One major issue is that genuinely good vegetarian hotels, especially hygienic ones, are becoming rare in Kerala. This decline is not because people have stopped eating vegetarian food, but because many vegetarian establishments fail to maintain standards such as attractive interiors, clean and well-presented spaces, or even neat uniforms. Non-vegetarian hotels, on the other hand, generally maintain certain standards – whether it is the quality of food, hygiene, or affordability.

You once served sadya to PM Narendra Modi. How was the experience?

I had the opportunity to serve a traditional Kerala sadya to Narendra Modi during the BJP national council meet. It was a completely vegetarian sadya. Cooking the sadya was quite challenging because of the security setup. But everything went smoothly. He ate the whole sadya; not a single item was left on the plantain leaf. He told me the food was excellent. I had prepared around 30 items including four varieties of payasam. I have prepared food for our chief minister too.

Which is the most difficult food to cook – veg, non-veg, or north Indian?

Most difficult to prepare is vegetarian food, because each item has to be cooked separately in its own vessel, with its own method and time. In non-vegetarian cooking, if you make two gravies and one masala paste, you can finish many dishes. In north India too, most items have a gravy base, and once that is prepared, many dishes can be completed.

In Kerala, beef is a political topic. People discuss whether eating beef is right or wrong. What’s your view?

If you ask me whether it is wrong to eat beef, I will say no. People have the freedom to eat what they want. If someone tells us not to slaughter cattle, then what do we do with the animals that are already old and nearing death? I don’t think eating beef is wrong. Politicians project the issue in a certain way – that’s the real problem. People should be free to choose what they eat, but they should not hurt others in the process. If you want to eat, eat... but don’t try to provoke others. We talk about diversity, but real diversity is respecting individuals. Each person should be able to live according to their own beliefs.

If someone sits next to you and eats non-veg, do you feel uncomfortable?

Sometimes I might. In such cases, I try to sit elsewhere, where I feel comfortable.

Kerala is known as a spice capital, yet our traditional meals are actually mild and subtle…

Traditional Kerala food is not very spicy. But now, the interest in spicy food has increased. It depends on what people have grown used to.

You have been cooking for the past 27 years. How do you look at your life now?

I have served food to 2.6 crore students. I have understood that this job has its own dignity and divinity. I’ve no disappointments. I believe I was able to win people’s trust.

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, Aparna Nair, Parvana K B, Varsha SomarajVincent Pulickal (photos) Pranav V P(video)