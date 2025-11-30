Homage to Guruvayur temple's Gajarajan Keshavan: Tusker Indrasen leads memorial tribute

GURUVAYUR: Marking the 49th remembrance day of Gajarajan Guruvayur Keshavan, the legendary tusker revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Sree Guruvayurappan, Junior members of the Guruvayur elephant family offered floral homage on Saturday.

A large number of devotees and elephant enthusiasts gathered at the Sreevalsam Guest House premises, where a life-sized statue of Keshavan stands as a symbol of loyalty, strength and surrender.

Procession and Salute

The memorial procession began around 7.15 am from the Thiruvengidachalapathy Temple. The temple’s chief tusker, Indrasen—carrying a portrait of Keshavan—led the shobhayātra (ceremonial procession) alongside five other Devaswom elephants.