Homage to Guruvayur temple's Gajarajan Keshavan: Tusker Indrasen leads memorial tribute

GURUVAYUR: Marking the 49th remembrance day of Gajarajan Guruvayur Keshavan, the legendary tusker revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Sree Guruvayurappan, Junior members of the Guruvayur elephant family offered floral homage on Saturday.
A large number of devotees and elephant enthusiasts gathered at the Sreevalsam Guest House premises, where a life-sized statue of Keshavan stands as a symbol of loyalty, strength and surrender.
Procession and Salute
The memorial procession began around 7.15 am from the Thiruvengidachalapathy Temple. The temple’s chief tusker, Indrasen—carrying a portrait of Keshavan—led the shobhayātra (ceremonial procession) alongside five other Devaswom elephants.
Tusker Balaram bore the portrait of Lord Guruvayurappan, while Ravi Krishnan carried the portrait of Devi Mahalakshmi.
Krishna and Navaneeth Krishnan marched alongside as ceremonial escorts.
The procession reached the Sreevalsam compound at about 8.30 am, entering through the East Gopuram and completing a pradakshinam (circumambulation) of the temple precincts.
In a poignant gesture, Indrasen raised his trunk in salute before Keshavan’s statue, paying silent tribute to the iconic elephant whose life remains woven into the spiritual memory of Guruvayur.
Devaswom Offers Floral Tribute
Devaswom chairman Dr V K Vijayan placed a wreath at the statue, followed by floral offerings from board members C Manoj, K.P. Viswanathan, Manoj B Nair, K.S. Balagopal, and administrator O.B. Arunkumar.
Even decades after his passing, Guruvayur Keshavan’s loyalty and devotion continue to echo through the temple town—kept alive through remembrance, ritual, and the reverence of every elephant that follows in his path.