In Olavanna, a veteran emergency responder takes on leading fronts

KOZHIKODE: A 60-year-old local hero, known for his four decades of volunteer work as an emergency responder, is in the electoral race in Olavanna panchayat’s ward 16. Madathil Abdul Azeez is contesting as an independent after being denied a seat by the LDF.

This is not his first political rodeo. Azeez previously won a ward seat in 2015 under the UDF banner before joining the CPM. By running independently, the community’s indispensable first responder is now forcing a direct contest, challenging the party that overlooked his service.

Azeez’s unique service record makes him an indispensable asset to both police and rescue agencies. Over the last 42 years, he has personally recovered 4,228 dead bodies – a grim tally encompassing everything from retrieving drowned victims to exhuming decomposed remains and shifting disaster casualties during crises like the 2001 Kadalundi train tragedy and the Nipah and Covid-19 outbreaks.

His latest success involved leading the difficult search in September for the skeletal remains of Vijil K T, a youth whose body was dumped in a seven-foot-deep swamp near Sarovaram Biopark.

“After leaving the UDF and joining the CPM, I was active in social work and cultural activities. Initially the party leadership kept telling me that they are considering me for the panchayat election, but when the candidate list was announced I was excluded,” said Azeez. He is now running against LDF’s official candidate, Karuppal Prakashan, UDF’s Abdul Mujeeb and NDA’s Rathnan K.