Kerala: Home department suspends DySP for sexually exploiting woman in custody

The note mentioned that Umesh sexually exploited the woman, who was taken into custody for engaging in immoral trafficking, after releasing her without registering a case.

After letting her go, accompanied by Binu, Umesh went to her place and coerced her into having a physical relationship with him. The note also mentioned that Umesh received bribes from the woman and four other men, who were detained alongside. The police had conducted an inquiry into the allegation raised by the deceased officer.

The Palakkad Crime Branch DySP filed an adverse report against Umesh after conducting a preliminary inquiry. The woman also gave a statement that she was sexually exploited by Umesh. The police will soon conduct an oral inquiry against the officer following which disciplinary action will be initiated against him.

