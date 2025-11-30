‘Lost national award for best film due to Malayali jury member’s intervention’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior actor and filmmaker Balachandra Menon has alleged that his film Samaantharangal lost the national award for Best Feature Film due to the intervention of Malayali jury members. Stating that he had to share the Best Actor award with another actor due to this intervention, he released a video of the jury member Devender Khandelwal validating his allegations. However, despite media questions, Balachandra Menon refrained from naming anyone. He was speaking at a press conference ahead of his 50th anniversary in Malayalam cinema at the Trivandrum Club on Saturday.

“When the award determination was completed, I was the only best actor award winner, and my film was the best feature film. But some Malayali panellists intervened in between, and the rest is the winners’ list that you see now,” Menon said. He also released a video of jury member Devender Khandelwal, in which he is seen validating the director’s claims.

“When almost every jury member was convinced about Menon’s film, a few of them suddenly disagreed with this decision. One of them was even a Malayali, and I was shocked to see that,” Khandelwal is seen remarking in the video.