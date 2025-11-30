Mayors step aside as assembly beckons

KOCHI: "A student who has passed Class 10 cannot be admitted back to Class 8.” General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s recent quip, made while explaining why Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran is not being fielded in the upcoming local-body polls, has quickly become a metaphor for moving the needle on ascending the political ladder in the state. His comment suggested that politicians who have completed a full term are ready for the next stage, widely interpreted as a nod to Arya’s prospects in the 2026 assembly election.

Sivankutty’s own political journey underscores the point. Long before he entered the assembly and became a minister, he served as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram from 1995 to 2000, one of the earliest examples of a local-body chief rising to state-level leadership. The CPM’s V K C Mammed Koya, who later represented Beypore in the assembly, also took the same route after serving as mayor of Kozhikode.

This trajectory is now becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, and Thrissur mayor M K Varghese are also staying out of the fray, prompting widespread speculation that they are setting the stage for bigger battles. Anilkumar’s name is already under consideration for the Tripunithura constituency.

Analysts say that this is part of a larger shift in political grooming within Kerala. With decades of decentralisation empowering municipalities and corporations, local bodies have become the state’s most effective leadership training ground. “Earlier, student politics was the route to the assembly. Today, the panchayati raj system shapes political grooming,” said senior journalist Jacob George.