Mayors step aside as assembly beckons
KOCHI: "A student who has passed Class 10 cannot be admitted back to Class 8.” General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s recent quip, made while explaining why Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran is not being fielded in the upcoming local-body polls, has quickly become a metaphor for moving the needle on ascending the political ladder in the state. His comment suggested that politicians who have completed a full term are ready for the next stage, widely interpreted as a nod to Arya’s prospects in the 2026 assembly election.
Sivankutty’s own political journey underscores the point. Long before he entered the assembly and became a minister, he served as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram from 1995 to 2000, one of the earliest examples of a local-body chief rising to state-level leadership. The CPM’s V K C Mammed Koya, who later represented Beypore in the assembly, also took the same route after serving as mayor of Kozhikode.
This trajectory is now becoming the norm rather than the exception.
Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, and Thrissur mayor M K Varghese are also staying out of the fray, prompting widespread speculation that they are setting the stage for bigger battles. Anilkumar’s name is already under consideration for the Tripunithura constituency.
Analysts say that this is part of a larger shift in political grooming within Kerala. With decades of decentralisation empowering municipalities and corporations, local bodies have become the state’s most effective leadership training ground. “Earlier, student politics was the route to the assembly. Today, the panchayati raj system shapes political grooming,” said senior journalist Jacob George.
Past examples are clear. Former Thiruvananthapuram mayor V K Prashanth eased his way into the assembly. In Thrissur, former mayor R Bindu became a minister. In the Congress, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod — who spent 25 years as a councillor and later became deputy mayor — says his years in local governance remain foundational. “Local bodies are where the real training happens,” he said.
Experts welcome the trend. “This is common worldwide,” noted Dr D Dhanuraj of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based think-tank. “Even in India, several leaders during the freedom struggle had served as mayors or deputy mayors. Local-level politicians should be promoted.
They know the issues on the ground and can represent their constituencies more effectively,” he said, adding that such a trend also helps strengthen a party’s organisational base.
Former legislator Sebastian Paul said mayors, who often oversee areas spanning multiple assembly constituencies, naturally gain a wide administrative perspective. “With reservations limiting repeated mayoral terms, it is logical for them to move to the assembly,” he said.
As Kerala heads into the local-body elections, several mayors not on the ballot signals more than a reshuffle. It captures a clear political shift: Local bodies have become Kerala’s launch pads to the assembly — and many of today’s mayors may soon be graduating to their next class in state politics.
Meanwhile, parties are also using this local-body election to promote a new generation. Across panchayats, municipalities, and corporations, CPM, Congress, and BJP have all fielded young candidates who are being groomed as future leaders.
Party insiders say this is a deliberate move – as senior mayors and councillors prepare to move up to the assembly, fresh faces are being placed at the grassroots to build the next rung of leadership.