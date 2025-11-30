Police to build strong case before next move against Rahul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team probing the sexual harassment charges against Rahul Mamkootathil, is set to collect more solid evidence against the MLA, before going to the next step. Before summoning the MLA for interrogation, the team is focused on recording witness statements and gathering further evidence to submit before the District Sessions Court on Wednesday when Rahul’s anticipatory bail plea will be considered.

Sources said the police are unlikely to launch an all-out manhunt until the matter comes up before the court. Since it is unlikely that the accused would be granted bail with such serious charges slapped against him, police are trying to strengthen evidence, sources said.

There are indications that the police have started reaching out to women who had earlier raised allegations, to formally register complaints against Rahul. However, both Rahul and his friend Joby Joseph are under surveillance to ensure they do not evade investigative limits. Sources indicated that any move to take him into custody is expected to happen later next week.

The probe team on Saturday started recording statements of witnesses. The statement of the doctor who treated the survivor was recorded. Police have also begun the verification of medical documents submitted by the survivor.

Meanwhile, refuting Rahul’s claim that their relationship began while the woman was still married, more details from the survivor’s statement have come out. She reportedly told officers that she met Rahul only after separation from her husband. The survivor further told police that she was first raped by Rahul on March 4, 2025, while she was living alone in a flat in Thiruvananthapuram. In her complaint, the survivor said Rahul initially expressed desire for a child, forced her into pregnancy and later forced her to undergo abortion saying the child would affect his future in politics.