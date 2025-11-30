‘Threats and accusations... our growth scares parties’

KOCHI: People who label us a CSR party are scared of our growth, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu Jacob tells TNIE, as the party prepares to expand its presence in the state.

Excerpts:

From being in power in one panchayat in 2015 to controlling four in 2020, Twenty20 has grown in a short span. What does the future hold for the party?

In 2015, we contested the Kizhakkambalam panchayat election and won 17 of the 19 seats. In five years we turned around the finances of the panchayat. Our development projects drew the attention of residents of nearby panchayats who urged us to expand our presence. In the next election, we won three more panchayats, besides eight block panchayat seats and two district panchayat seats.

The four panchayats that we control now have a positive balance of `50 crore. Now, Twenty20 is contesting in 48 panchayats and three municipalities and Kochi corporation, in around 850 seats.

Do you believe the Kizhakkambalam model can be replicated across the state?

It is not the Kizhakkambalam model of development. We call it the Twenty20 model.

The LDF and the UDF allege that the party is managed by one person and lacks political structure. How do you respond to these allegations?

There is no rule that prevents an entrepreneur from establishing a political party. We are recognised by the Election Commission at the state and national level. The party is run democratically. People who raise allegations and label Twenty20 a CSR party are scared of our growth.

Is Twenty20 planning to tie up with mainstream parties in the long run?

We don’t have such plans. Leaders of the LDF, UDF and NDA have approached me since 2020 to discuss allying with them. Some smaller political entities have also approached us.