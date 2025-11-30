With UDF, NDA snapping at LDF’s heels, Guruvayur set for close fight

THRISSUR: In administering a temple town that attracts nearly 5 crore devotees annually, the task of running Guruvayur municipality can be at times overwhelming. With another local-body election round the corner, discussions in Guruvayur revolve around what political front can offer practical solutions to the problems faced by both residents and visitors.

After the municipality was formed in 1995, it was the UDF that had the first go at governing it. But since 2000, it has been all the LDF. In the last five terms, the town has favoured the left, and with an increasing majority. However, the growing influence of the UDF and the NDA in recent years threatens to play spoilsport, and a close contest could be in the offing.

“Being a town with annual visitor numbers comparable to the entire population of Kerala, a major challenge we faced was management of waste. Through effective interventions, the LDF-led council introduced practical solutions that have changed the face of Guruvayur. Earlier, devotees to the temple couldn’t walk barefoot through the town streets due to piles of waste and open defecation.

But, now, the situation is entirely different. We have sanitation workers managing the waste over three shifts. Shavakotta, which used to be the dumping yard of Guruvayur, is now a children’s park,” M Krishnadas, municipality chairman, told TNIE.

Implementation of the Guruvayur drainage canal project, mooted 50 years ago, has been another milestone as far as Guruvayur is considered, he said.