With UDF, NDA snapping at LDF’s heels, Guruvayur set for close fight
THRISSUR: In administering a temple town that attracts nearly 5 crore devotees annually, the task of running Guruvayur municipality can be at times overwhelming. With another local-body election round the corner, discussions in Guruvayur revolve around what political front can offer practical solutions to the problems faced by both residents and visitors.
After the municipality was formed in 1995, it was the UDF that had the first go at governing it. But since 2000, it has been all the LDF. In the last five terms, the town has favoured the left, and with an increasing majority. However, the growing influence of the UDF and the NDA in recent years threatens to play spoilsport, and a close contest could be in the offing.
“Being a town with annual visitor numbers comparable to the entire population of Kerala, a major challenge we faced was management of waste. Through effective interventions, the LDF-led council introduced practical solutions that have changed the face of Guruvayur. Earlier, devotees to the temple couldn’t walk barefoot through the town streets due to piles of waste and open defecation.
But, now, the situation is entirely different. We have sanitation workers managing the waste over three shifts. Shavakotta, which used to be the dumping yard of Guruvayur, is now a children’s park,” M Krishnadas, municipality chairman, told TNIE.
Implementation of the Guruvayur drainage canal project, mooted 50 years ago, has been another milestone as far as Guruvayur is considered, he said.
However, BJP councillor Shobha Harinarayanan questioned the claims. “The canal project has been an utter failure as the Valiyathodu is still full of sewage and septage waste, despite spending crores. If the municipality could achieve anything, it was only because of central funds. The municipality and devaswom had at their disposal `100 crore under the Prasadam project, for which Guruvayur was selected. But, the LDF-led municipality’s lack a vision failed to put the money to good use,” she said.
BJP has two seats in the municipality, including Gurupavanapuri, where the Sree Krishna temple is situated. “Since 2016, people in Guruvayur have been backing the development agenda of the BJP. This will reflect in the upcoming election,” said Niveditha Subrahmanian, Thrissur West committee president.
Meanwhile, the UDF is pinning its hopes on anti-incumbency following five terms of LDF rule. “The Congress has been focused on reclaiming Guruvayur with grassroots-level work. We were the first to come up with the candidate list and launch campaigning. We are fully confident of overthrowing the LDF this time, as that is what the people desire,” said R Ravikumar, UDF election committee chief coordinator in Guruvayur.
While the LDF has several rebel candidates, UDF has only one. Following delimitation, the civic body now has 46 divisions -- up from the earlier 43. In an unusual scenario, the CPM local committee secretary even approached the court against the exercise, but the petition was rejected.
Pending devpt projects
Establishment of a sewage treatment plant in Guruvayur
Expansion of the Guruvayur drainage canal
Infrastructure upgrade, including improved facilities for pilgrims