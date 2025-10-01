A divine interconnection

Thiruvananthapuram’s Navaratri celebration is famed for its regal rituals and the rich spread of art and culture. Alongside, in a quiet corner of the city, it takes on another beautiful avtar.



Just off the lane adjacent to the AKG Centre lies the Hasan Marakkar Hall, where every year during Navaratri, the Durga Pujo comes alive — recreating a slice of Bengal in the Kerala capital.



And this year’s celebrations mark a milestone for the city’s Bengali community: it is the 55th edition of Durga Pujo here.