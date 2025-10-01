A festival where art barriers get broken

The faint yet serene light from the lamps that illuminate the old-world charm of the Navaratri Mandapam at Padmanabhaswamy temple can be misleading. Surrounded by that antique magic, one feels the space is tucked away in yesteryears, seemingly untouched by time.



But change has found its way in. From the introduction of instrumental music in the early 20th century to 1996, when women were permitted to sing at the prestigious forum dating back to the Swathi Thirunal period, the Navaratri Mandapam has moved with the times.



Open to the public during the nine days of festivities, it continues to showcase the finest music talents from across the country.