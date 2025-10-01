A. Ramachandran Museum in Kollam to be opened on Oct 5

KOLLAM: The A Ramachandran Museum, dedicated to one of India’s most acclaimed contemporary artists, will be inaugurated on October 5 at the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

The museum is not just an institution — it is the fulfilment of the master’s final wish. A Ramachandran, who passed away in February 2024 at the age of 89, had personally written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before his death, expressing his willingness to hand over his paintings and sculptures worth Rs 300 crore, to Kerala. That letter, delivered in his own hand, has now taken shape as a permanent home for his life’s work.

Adding to the poignancy of the occasion, his wife Chameli Ramachandran — an accomplished painter herself, shaped by Santiniketan and the cultural legacies of both India and China — will be present at the ceremony along with their son Rahul, a NASA scientist settled in the US.

Inside, visitors will find a sweeping collection — vibrant canvases, large-scale murals echoing temple traditions, and experimental works that chart a career spanning six decades. Ramachandran, known for his bold colours, figurative strength, and unique synthesis of Kerala’s folk idioms with global modernism, remains one of India’s most distinctive artistic voices.

Officials said the museum will double as a hub for cultural education, offering workshops, lectures, and outreach programmes to nurture young talent. “This is not just a gallery — it’s Ramachandran’s legacy kept alive for future generations,” said an organising committee member.

With the October 5 opening expected to draw artists, cultural icons, and admirers from across the country, Kollam is bracing for a moment of history. Ramachandran’s brushstrokes, immortalised in this museum, promise to keep telling Kerala’s story long after the artist has gone.