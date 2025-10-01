Cabinet clears ESG policy to woo green investments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Tuesday issued a nod for the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy to attract environment-friendly and low-polluting industries. The policy seeks to make Kerala a leading destination for ESG-compliant investments, in line with global trends.

Other cabinet decisions

The government also waived the advance payment guarantee for the Wayanad Township project, following a request from the project’s special officer. The cabinet approved the temporary creation of a law department section for six months, along with a section officer post, to incorporate amendments from the Finance Act and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Acts into key legislation.

In education, stamp duty and registration fees were waived for a 30-year government land lease to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Karinkunnam, Thodupuzha taluk, Idukki. TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power Ltd units in Kottayam district will be exempted from land limits for 8.048 acres of land, subject to conditions.

The cabinet approved granting the maximum permissible tender excess concession for public works on the old MC Road and the Link Road connecting to Enathu Junction in Pathanamthitta. The concession was given since the cost exceeds the quoted estimate of Rs 3.68 crore, in accordance with existing provisions.