Cong MLAs, Satheesan lock horns over abrupt ending of party meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress legislature party meeting held on Monday witnessed a stormy scene after legislature party leader V D Satheesan locked horns with some MLAs who accused the party leadership of failing to convene meetings and winding them up abruptly without discussions. The flare-up comes amid alleged resentment within the party over the style of functioning of the leader of opposition.

The confrontation broke out just five minutes into the meeting. After a brief speech, KPCC president Sunny Joseph suddenly announced that the meeting was being wound up, saying he and Satheesan needed to attend a protest against police inaction over a BJP leader’s televised threat against senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Certain MLAs objected to it. They questioned the leadership’s decision to adjourn the meeting abruptly,” a senior MLA said. There was criticism that the leadership failed to convene legislature party meetings regularly. Sources said criticism was also raised against the way Satheesan convenes the legislature party meetings.