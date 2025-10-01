De-addiction drive helped bring down alcohol sales in Kerala: Minister M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of alcohol has come down in the state after de-addiction programme Mission Vimukthi was introduced, Excise Minister M B Rajesh told the assembly. The minister said 330.7 lakh cases of alcohol were sold in 2024-25 compared to 339.6 lakh cases in 2011-12. The highest sale was recorded in 2015-16 period where 355.95 lakh cases of alcohol were sold. Coming to 2024-25 period, the sale went down by 25.73 lakh cases, he added.

Regarding the service provided under the Vimukthi Mission, he said 1.52 lakh people were provided out-patient treatment, while 12,114 were given treatment as in-patient. As many as 25,010 people were given counselling, he said. A total of 8592 children were also subjected to de-addiction sessions. The minister added that an exclusive de-addiction centre will be set up for women and children in Ernakulam.

Excise conducted 30k searches

The minister informed the assembly that the excise sleuths conducted 30,374 searches on school premises. 10 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, while 1511 cases were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.