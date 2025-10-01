Ensure cat trapped in loan defaulter’s house is returned to owner, Kerala HC tells bank

KOCHI: In an unusual turn of events, a loan default case has taken a feline twist. The Kerala High Court was informed that a pet cat belonging to Muhammed Nishad of Cherthala remains trapped inside his house, which was recently taken over by the State Bank of India after loan recovery proceedings. Taking note, the court directed the bank to verify the claim and, if true, ensure that the stranded pet is returned to its owner without delay.

The court issued the order on a petition Nishad filed, seeking to stay all proceedings against his residence and give back its possession. The petitioner, along with his wife, had availed a loan from the bank. As security, the applicant mortgaged a property in his name. However, on default of repayment of the loan amount, the bank initiated proceedings against him under the SARFAESI Act.

Though the petitioner requested the bank to provide a chance to repay the loan amount, the authorities concerned did not consider the request. Subsequently, the bank approached the magistrate court and it appointed an advocate commissioner to take possession of the property.