‘I would often mimic Carl Sagan...’

Excerpts from an interaction:



Did you expect such a recognition for ‘The Sacred Jack’?

Never, not at this scale. It was extremely surprising. Voiceovers had become quite routine for me, often done for friends’ advertisement projects. The ‘Sacred Jack’, too, happened that way. I was stunned when a friend in Delhi called to inform me about the award. It took a while to sink in before I passed on the news to the director, R S Pradeep, who was then undergoing cancer treatment and is no longer with us.



Were you always interested in voice art?

Not at all. I never imagined my voice would even be noticed. I loved reading and the English language. A PG in literature deepened that. Later, work took me to the Gulf. It was on returning during the Covid period that I began to sense my voice’s possibilities. I had started a medical/legal transcription company.



That gave me exposure to different kinds of voice and diction. The real focus, however, came when I began reciting poems online during the pandemic.



Soon, some entrepreneur friends started asking me to do voiceovers for their ads. That eventually led to the collaboration with R S Pradeep. I worked with him first on the English version of his ‘Munnam Valavu’, which also had won a National Award (Best Environment Film). I helped him with the translation as well. Then, he called me again for ‘The Sacred Jack’.