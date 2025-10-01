MVD official gets notice for ‘poor conduct’ of function

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on the directive of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the transport department has sought an explanation from Assistant Transport Commissioner V Joy over the poorly organised Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) event held on Monday.

The minister expressed displeasure over the low turnout at the ceremony meant to launch 52 new vehicles for the MVD in Thiruvananthapuram. Prior to cancelling the event, he publicly declared that the official responsible would face disciplinary action.

The issuance of a show-cause notice has reportedly deepened tensions between the minister and a section of officers, some of whom have voiced concerns over his approach. Meanwhile, the new vehicles, intended for the enforcement wing, have been relocated to the KSRTC premises at Anayara.

Although the minister indicated that a new date for the flag-off would be announced, the MVD has yet to finalise the schedule. The minister was upset over the arrangement of the vehicles and the absence of senior MVD officials. Though it was a state-level event, there were no officials from other districts.