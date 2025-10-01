RSS to celebrate centenary with 1,622 public events in Kerala

KOCHI: Kicking off its centenary celebrations, the RSS will organise 1,622 public events and 1,423 pathasanchalans in Kerala on the occasion of Vijayadashami, on Wednesday and Thursday. The national-level celebrations will be held in Nagpur on Thursday, with former President Ram Nath Kovind to be the chief guest. Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas, oncology surgeon Dr Chitrathara, mural artist Rajendran Kartha, Vadakara St John’s Jacobite Syrian Church Vicar Fr Paul Thomas, actor Rupesh Peethambaran, Chinmaya Viswa Vidyapeedam deputy dean Manjula R Aiyer, assistant commandant Surendranath Menon, and former customs commissioner K N Raghavan are among the dignitaries set to attend the RSS centenary celebrations in Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

The RSS will organise 122 programmes across the district on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The cadre, in RSS uniform, will take out pathasanchalans or marches at 100 places.

The Sangh will launch its mass contact programme, Har Ghar Sampark, in the district on October 5.

The south zone will hold 792 public functions and 613 pathasanchalans while the north zone will organise 830 public events and 810 pathasanchalans. The RSS had divided the Kerala state unit into two zones in 2024, considering an increase in the number of units.

Districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam have been included in south zone while districts from Thrissur to Kasaragod are under north zone.