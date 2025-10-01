UDF leaders’ visits fail to yield result as NSS remains firm on stance

Despite these developments, the NSS leadership, steadfast in its position, did not perceive these visits as part of the UDF’s efforts to mend relations with the organisation. “These leaders have always maintained a good relationship with the NSS and they often visit the headquarters. There have been no efforts from the UDF camp to address the issues raised by the NSS,” said an NSS leader.

Sources said the NSS leadership is of the view that UDF was playing politics in the issue of preserving the religious faith, rather than attempting to stand by the faithful people. “The NSS has raised concerns about the protection of faith. There is no need to politicise the issue. Let them change their stance first, before making visits to NSS headquarters,” said the leader. The NSS leadership has asked the Congress and UDF leadership to clearly articulate their stance on the matters it highlighted.

Meanwhile, the delay in resolving issues with the NSS has already created friction within the UDF, with prominent allies such as IUML and Kerala Congress (J) publicly urging the leadership to address the matter. The coalition partners fear that a friction with an influential community organisation ahead of the elections would badly affect its prospects.

Cong leaders’ Perunna visit personal: KPCC prez

Downplaying the Congress leaders’ meeting with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair in Perunna, state Congress president Sunny Joseph said the visit was “personal”. “The party had not delegated anyone to carry out such engagements,” the leader told reporters after staging a walkout in the Assembly on Tuesday. “They are all from the Changanassery area and maintain a cordial relationship with the NSS leaders. The visit could be to strengthen their bond,” he said.