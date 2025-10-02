Kerala CPI state council forms new secretariat, elects assistant secretaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership has decided to make the party state secretariat the apex body of the party's state structure.

The CPI state council, which met here on Wednesday, also elected Satyan Mokeri and PP Suneer as assistant secretaries to support state secretary Binoy Viswam.

Until now, the state executive and state council were the top decision-making bodies of the CPI. Although the state secretariat had been incorporated earlier as the apex unit of the party, after Kanam Rajendran took over as state secretary, the state conference decided to abolish the three-tier system.

The state council also elected an 11-member secretariat and a 25-member executive. Binoy Viswam, PP Suneer, Satyan Mokeri, K Rajan, P Prasad, GR Anil, J Chinju Rani, R Rajendran, KK Valsaraj, KK Ashraf, and KP Sureshraj are the members of the newly formed secretariat. Former minister VS Sunil Kumar, TJ Anchalose, TT Jismon, and R Latha Devi are also included in the state executive.