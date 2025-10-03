Case registered against 10 persons for allegedly manhandling MLA Mohanan

KANNUR: Police have registered a case against 10 persons for allegedly manhandling former minister and Kuthuparamba MLA KP Mohanan at Kariyad in this north Kerala district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Mohanan, a Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA, reached Peringathur, Kariyad at around 11.30 am to inaugurate an Anganwadi.

Police said the accused, residents of the area, were protesting against waste allegedly being disposed of by a dialysis centre run by a charitable trust.

According to the FIR registered at Chokli police station, around 15 persons blocked Mohanan, disrupting traffic in the area and attempting to riot.

Videos circulated from the incident showed Mohanan stepping out of his car after it was blocked by the mob.

As he began walking towards the inauguration venue, the group stopped him, leading to pushing and shoving.

Despite the melee, Mohanan managed to proceed to the venue and attend the function. Police reached the spot soon after.

Though they asked the MLA to file a written complaint, he declined.

"As the legislator did not give us a complaint, we registered a case on our own. Ten persons have been booked," a police officer said.

The case has been filed under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said Mohanan's statement will be recorded as part of the investigation.