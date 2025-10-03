Chargesheet filed against Vedan in sexual assault case

KOCHI: The Kochi City police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan in a sexual assault case. The chargesheet was submitted to the Kakkanad Magistrate’s Court based on the statements of the complainant and several witnesses, as well as chat evidence between Vedan and the complainant.

The Thrikkakara police had registered a case against Vedan based on a complaint from a young doctor, alleging that he raped her under the pretext of marriage. The incident reportedly took place between 2021 and 2023. The case was registered in July, following which Vedan was arrested and released on station bail.