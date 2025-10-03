From silver screen to farm greens, Anoop Chandran plays his most stirring role

ALAPPUZHA: Anoop Chandran, best remembered by movie audiences as the witty Pazhamthuni Koshy in the 2006 cult classic 'Classmates', is more than just a familiar face on the silver screen. With over 165 films, including 'Achuvinte Amma' and 'Rasathanthram', to his credit, the theatre-trained actor has carved a niche in Malayalam cinema.

But beyond the lights and camera, Anoop finds his true calling in the quiet rhythms of farm life. At his dairy farms in Areeparambu and Kavunkal near Cherthala in Alappuzha, he feeds over 80 cows, collecting more than 550 litres of milk daily. For him, farming isn’t just a pastime; it’s a lifeline.

Farming has always been close to his heart. “When I was a child, my parents cultivated over four acres of land and raised cows. After school, I used to help by harvesting fresh grass. That connection with the soil and cattle never left me,” he recalls.

Even while pursuing higher studies and later training at the Thrissur-based School of Drama and Fine Arts, Anoop dreamt of becoming a farmer. However, a busy acting career kept him away from the fields. “Even then, our family always had one or two cows,” he says.

The turning point came in 2006, when Anoop set up a small dairy unit at home. Initially, he distributed milk to houses and shops in Cherthala. During the pandemic, when film shootings slowed down, he fully devoted himself to farming. “Today, I own over 80 cows, including Jersey, Holstein Friesian (HF), Swiss Brown, and Kasargod Kullan varieties,” he says.

On average, a cow in his farm yields 28 to 30 litres of milk a day, while high-breed varieties produce up to 35 litres. “If production drops below 25 litres, it becomes unprofitable. That is why we use imported hybrid semen to improve yield,” Anoop explains.