IUML League sore over Congress failure to take NSS, SNDP Yogam on board

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is thoroughly unhappy with the Congress leadership’s handling of the issues related to the NSS and SNDP Yogam, which resulted in the two powerful community organisations drifting away from the UDF. IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had informally offered his willingness in mediating between the NSS and the Congress, but the response from the Congress was cold.

The leaders’ meeting held at Malappuram on Wednesday felt that there was no need for the party to intervene in the issue and it was up to the Congress leadership to sort out the issue.

The party believes that some Congress leaders’ stubborn stand has made things difficult for the UDF. IUML is also unhappy with the Congress that the party is not giving the consideration it deserves ever since V D Satheesan came at the helm. The grievance is that IUML is often cold-shouldered in areas outside Malabar.

It may be recalled that the Malappuram district committee had decided to cooperate with the ‘Vikasana Sadas’ being organised by the LDF government even after the UDF officially declared to keep away from the programmes.

Though the decision was withdrawn later, it was observed that the IUML wanted to give a strong signal to the Congress that the party cannot be taken for granted. The party believes that the adamant stand of the Congress leadership on issues may upset the chances of the UDF winning the ensuing Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis has squarely blamed Satheesan for antagonising the NSS and the SNDP Yogam.