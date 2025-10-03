Jacob Thomas becomes full-time RSS pracharak

KOCHI: RSS works with the aim of empowering individuals, and it has no religion or caste, former DGP Jacob Thomas said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the RSS Pada Sanchalan held as part of Vijayadashami celebrations at Pallikkara in Ernakulam. Later, Jacob Thomas took part in the Pada Sanchalan dressed up in RSS’ traditional attire.

Jacob told TNIE that RSS has attracted him.

“Basically, I was a civil servant. My goal and objective were to serve the larger public. I have been serving the nation and the public, and during my service, I came across a voluntary organisation that does the same with rules, regulations, and authority and makes the country better, stronger, and greater. Naturally, RSS attracted me,” he said explaining why he joined the RSS as a full-time pracharak.

“Other people in civil service may have other goals. I don’t have other goals. My objective is to serve the public,” he said, emphasising that he has been fighting against corruption and people who don’t work for the betterment of the nation.

Jacob, who joined the police in 1987, retired from service in 2020.

He is the third former DGP in Kerala to be part of the BJP-Sangh Parivar camp. Former state police chief T P Senkumar and former DGP R Sreelekha had joined the BJP after retirement. In 2021, Jacob joined the BJP.