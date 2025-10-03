Merchant vessel hits fishing boat, crew narrowly escapes shipwreck

KOCHI: The workers of the fishing boat Prathyasa, who had gone fishing from Fort Kochi, had a miraculous escape from getting shipwrecked after a merchant ship, MSC Silver 2, sailed very close to their vessel and hit the rear side on Wednesday evening. Though no casualties were reported, the crew suffered a huge loss after the ship tore into the net that was full of the day’s catch. The crew of Prathyasa said they lost the catch, mainly mackerel.

“The market value of the mackerel itself comes to around `10 lakh. Then there is the rest of the catch, apart from the damaged net, which is very costly,” said the crew.

Recounting the incident, they said: “At 5 pm, when we were hauling in the nets at approximately 7.5 nautical miles off the Kannamaly coast, the merchant ship MSC Silver 2 sailed right into our vessel. Seeing the ship approaching, we sent a wireless signal to warn them. But the captain didn’t seem to understand our signal and continued on a collision course,” said the crew.

According to them, numbering 45, the ship corrected its course only after other fishing boats in the vicinity raised an alarm.

“If the ship hadn’t stopped when hearing the alarm raised by other boats, our vessel would have been crushed completely, leaving us all in the water. Many of us could have lost our lives,” they said.

The crew highlighted how the incident has financially set them back. “Besides the loss of our net and catch, we also have to cough up `5 lakh to repair the damage wreaked on our boat. Also, with no net and a damaged boat, we won’t be able to go out to sea anytime soon. This will severely affect our livelihoods,” they added.