More allegations surface ahead of Potty’s interrogation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ PATHANAMTHITTA: The controversy over the gold-plated copper panels at Sabarimala temple has taken a serious turn with the vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) summoning priest-turned-business man Unnikrishnan Potty for interrogation.

Unnikrishnan Potty, who earlier worked as a temporary supporting priest (keezhsanthi) at the temple allegedly exploited his proximity to the shrine to raise funds for sponsoring development works at Sabarimala.

According to sources, Potty will face a detailed interrogation on Saturday. A team led by Devaswom Vigilance SP Sunil Kumar will quiz him. The vigilance wing has reportedly unearthed details of multiple questionable transactions linked to him.

“The inquiry so far shows that Potty raised huge sums from Ayyappa devotees in Karnataka under the pretext of funding gold-plating of the sanctum sanctorum and sponsoring annadanam. He is also believed to have collected donations from devotees in other states,” said a source.

Investigators suspect that Potty had taken the gold-plated copper plaques to Bengaluru in 2019 as part of his fundraising drive.

Allegations that he misused his claimed proximity to Sabarimala to seek funds from wealthy devotees in Karnataka had surfaced earlier as well. Fresh reports suggest that he attempted again in 2023 to remove the plaques for gold-plating, an effort now under Vigilance scrutiny.

The possible role of a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official is also being examined. Potty is also accused of having taken the panels to Sri Ayyappan temple, Srirampuram in Bengaluru where he conducted poojas. There are allegations that he collected money from devotees there.