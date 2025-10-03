More allegations surface ahead of Potty’s interrogation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ PATHANAMTHITTA: The controversy over the gold-plated copper panels at Sabarimala temple has taken a serious turn with the vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) summoning priest-turned-business man Unnikrishnan Potty for interrogation.
Unnikrishnan Potty, who earlier worked as a temporary supporting priest (keezhsanthi) at the temple allegedly exploited his proximity to the shrine to raise funds for sponsoring development works at Sabarimala.
According to sources, Potty will face a detailed interrogation on Saturday. A team led by Devaswom Vigilance SP Sunil Kumar will quiz him. The vigilance wing has reportedly unearthed details of multiple questionable transactions linked to him.
“The inquiry so far shows that Potty raised huge sums from Ayyappa devotees in Karnataka under the pretext of funding gold-plating of the sanctum sanctorum and sponsoring annadanam. He is also believed to have collected donations from devotees in other states,” said a source.
Investigators suspect that Potty had taken the gold-plated copper plaques to Bengaluru in 2019 as part of his fundraising drive.
Allegations that he misused his claimed proximity to Sabarimala to seek funds from wealthy devotees in Karnataka had surfaced earlier as well. Fresh reports suggest that he attempted again in 2023 to remove the plaques for gold-plating, an effort now under Vigilance scrutiny.
The possible role of a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official is also being examined. Potty is also accused of having taken the panels to Sri Ayyappan temple, Srirampuram in Bengaluru where he conducted poojas. There are allegations that he collected money from devotees there.
The controversy gained traction after the High Court ordered a Vigilance probe, noting a discrepancy in plaque weight. The plaques weighed 42.8 kg when removed in 2019 but only 38.258 kg when presented to the contractor in 2025. TDB President P S Prashanth has admitted to lapses by officials in presenting accurate figures to the court. While stressing that the Board maintains precise records, including 467 kg of gold deposited with the RBI under the monetisation scheme, he conceded that records were not properly submitted, leading to confusion.
Will convince HC, says Potty
Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan Potty arrived at his house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He alleged that the media was trying to damage his reputation.
He did not reveal whether he was summoned by the Vigilance wing adding that he will appear before it if required. Potty said he will submit documents in the High Court if asked.
“The court will decide whether I’m right or wrong. The vigilance probe is on. I will give a reply when the findings of the probe are out,” he said.
‘Gold looted with TDB’s knowledge’
Pathanamthitta: Launching a scathing attack on the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday alleged that the gold-plated copper plaques at the Sabarimala temple were looted with the full knowledge of board members. “What happened at Sabarimala was nothing but theft. The gold offered by devotees was plundered. Violating every rule, gold with a 40-year warranty were taken out after just 20 years, without even securing the HC’s permission. When returned, the Board’s own probe confirmed gold had gone missing. Instead of acting on it, successive boards and governments buried the inquiry report,” he told reporters.