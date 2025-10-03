‘Not Ezhavas’: Thiyya groups seek separate caste identity

KOZHIKODE: The possibility of a caste census in Kerala has given a new impetus to the decades-old debate over the differences between the Thiyya and the Ezhava communities. Thiyya Mahasabha and Thiyya Kshema Sabha, two organisations that argue for a separate identity for Thiyyas of Malabar, have approached leaders of various political parties to ensure that Thiyyas are separated from the Ezhava community when the caste census is implemented.

“Thiyyas, who have a rich heritage in ayurveda, martial arts, theyyam rituals, literature and regional governance, are currently categorised as the sub caste of Ezhavas. We demand that Thiyyas be recognised as a distinct caste among the Other Backward Castes in Kerala,” said Ganesh B Aramanganam, president of Thiyya Mahasabha.

The Mahasabha argues that bracketing Thiyyas with Ezhavas and Billavas has effectively erased the representation of the Thiyya community and has resulted in the loss of around 25,000 government jobs. Ganesh said proportional reservation should be given to Thiyyas in education and government jobs. The Mahasabha has filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court raising the issue.

Thiyya Kshema Sabha general secretary Vinodan Thuruthi said no one knows the exact number of the Thiyya population in the state, though the rough estimation puts the figure at around 55 lakh.

“In many official links given for submitting applications, there is no provision to state the caste as Thiyya. This amounts to a kind of caste conversion,” he said. “Our rituals do not follow Vedic tradition and we have a separate system known as ‘kazhakams’ to settle civil disputes. But most of our places of worship see an infiltration of Vedic practices,” Vinodan said.