‘Right to disconnect’ bill speaks for private employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Struggling due to a mundane professional life, with work hours way more than what is mentioned in your offer letter? Your problems may see a potential halt as a private bill, intended to improve work-life balance of private employees, is likely to be introduced in the current session of the state assembly.

To be moved in the House by Chief Whip and Kanjirappally MLA Dr N Jayaraj, the proposed Kerala Right to Disconnect Bill attempts to resolve issues related to work overload in the private sector, which eats up people’s personal time.

The bill proposes that any employee working in the private sector has the right to abstain from attending any online meetings, phone calls, e-mails, video conferences, or short messaging services, beyond their working hours mentioned in the agreement with the company. It also suggests that the employees should be safeguarded from potential disciplinary actions, including demotions and dismissals. The proposed bill can be exercised without overruling any existing law, it suggests.

The bill proposes establishment of a Private Sector Employment Grievance Redressal Committee in each district, with the regional joint labour commissioner as its chairman, district labour officer as secretary and the deputy labour commissioner as a member — all ex officio members.