‘Right to disconnect’ bill speaks for private employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Struggling due to a mundane professional life, with work hours way more than what is mentioned in your offer letter? Your problems may see a potential halt as a private bill, intended to improve work-life balance of private employees, is likely to be introduced in the current session of the state assembly.
To be moved in the House by Chief Whip and Kanjirappally MLA Dr N Jayaraj, the proposed Kerala Right to Disconnect Bill attempts to resolve issues related to work overload in the private sector, which eats up people’s personal time.
The bill proposes that any employee working in the private sector has the right to abstain from attending any online meetings, phone calls, e-mails, video conferences, or short messaging services, beyond their working hours mentioned in the agreement with the company. It also suggests that the employees should be safeguarded from potential disciplinary actions, including demotions and dismissals. The proposed bill can be exercised without overruling any existing law, it suggests.
The bill proposes establishment of a Private Sector Employment Grievance Redressal Committee in each district, with the regional joint labour commissioner as its chairman, district labour officer as secretary and the deputy labour commissioner as a member — all ex officio members.
‘Landmark step towards securing staff’s freedom’
These committees can seek reports from companies about their rules, look into a firm’s layoffs due to financial reasons, act upon complaints about overtime work, and delve into discussions for additional payment for overtime work. The bill also proposes that the panel can instruct the companies to set up counselling facilities for employees.
Techies have wholeheartedly welcomed the bill and urged the government to introduce it in the assembly. Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees across the state, posted on Facebook that the bill “is a landmark step towards safeguarding the mental health, dignity and personal freedom of private sector employees in Kerala”. It also appreciated the bill’s suggestion to set up grievance redressal committees in each district.
“Before Covid, the work culture was more relaxed, with everyone coming to the office and working on desktop systems. The pandemic led to a situation where firms started providing laptops, and thereby initiated the always-on work mode,” said a professional.
Meanwhile, former director general of prosecution T Asaf Ali said overcoming the legal hurdles for a private bill to become a law is a tedious process. “The better option that can be sought is an additional remuneration for the additional time you do your work,” he said.
He said the draft bill will help bring the employees’ issues before the people, and highlight further actions that should be initiated by the cabinet.