Won’t alter stance on Sabarimala issue under any pressure: Sukumaran Nair

KOTTAYAM: Reaffirming the organisation’s position on Sabarimala temple rituals, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has asserted that the organisation would continue its ‘equi-distance’ stance towards all political parties. Nair also lashed out at the alleged attempts to denigrate the organisation for taking a strong stance for safeguarding the religious beliefs of the Hindu community.
Nair was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayadashami Nair meet organised by the NSS Changanassery taluk union at Perunna on Thursday.
Making his stance clear, Nair said the organisation has taken a ‘right distance’ on the Sabarimala issue, taking into account the corrective measures taken by the LDF government, while noting the attempts by the Congress and BJP to politicise the matter. Nair added that NSS has found a ‘right distance’ on the Sabarimala issue, which will not be altered at the behest of any external demands.
“With the case related to rituals in Sabarimala still pending before the court, the state government could have proceeded with implementing their laws. However, the government chose not to, out of respect for the sentiments of the devotees. The Sabarimala pilgrimage was organised preserving the customs, rituals and traditions for the past couple of years,” he said.
When Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan approached him to discuss organising a global meet of Ayyappa devotees, the NSS offered its conditional support, demanding the customs and rituals must be safeguarded and that the event should remain apolitical, he said. “However, there were purported attempts to politicise it. NSS is not linked with politics and maintains equal distance politically. It is in this context that NSS found ‘right distance’ to ensure the protection of religious faith,” he said.