Won’t alter stance on Sabarimala issue under any pressure: Sukumaran Nair

KOTTAYAM: Reaffirming the organisation’s position on Sabarimala temple rituals, Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has asserted that the organisation would continue its ‘equi-distance’ stance towards all political parties. Nair also lashed out at the alleged attempts to denigrate the organisation for taking a strong stance for safeguarding the religious beliefs of the Hindu community.

Nair was speaking after inaugurating the Vijayadashami Nair meet organised by the NSS Changanassery taluk union at Perunna on Thursday.

Making his stance clear, Nair said the organisation has taken a ‘right distance’ on the Sabarimala issue, taking into account the corrective measures taken by the LDF government, while noting the attempts by the Congress and BJP to politicise the matter. Nair added that NSS has found a ‘right distance’ on the Sabarimala issue, which will not be altered at the behest of any external demands.