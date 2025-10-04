Congress’ promise to rebuild Chooralmala, Mundakkai up in air

KALPETTA: The Congress is finding itself in a political mess with its much-hyped promise to chip in in rebuilding landslide-devastated Mundakkai-Chooralmala coming a cropper.
What began with Rahul Gandhi’s grand assurance of building 100 houses, and a dramatic Youth Congress pledge to contribute another 100, hasn’t managed to clear even the first step: securing a plot of land.
Funding is the second hurdle. While party insiders claim the AICC under Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will bankroll the project, neither he nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently visited the survivors, has offered any clarity. Their silence has only deepened suspicion that maybe the party bit off more than it could chew.
Yet, the Wayanad DCC is putting up a brave face. District Congress president T J Issac told TNIE that the land for rehabilitation has been identified after months of struggle, and the foundation stone will be laid this month.
“We are well aware of the legal hurdles IUML is facing. After a long search, we have secured land in Meppadi. The list of beneficiaries will be finalised only after the government’s approval. The number of houses may change depending on that list,” said Issac.
However, insiders reveal a far murkier picture. According to a senior Congress leader, Priyanka is skeptical about the local leadership and reluctant to entrust the DCC with direct funds.
“She wanted a total clean-up of the dysfunctional DCC. That’s why the previous president was axed. Even during her recent visit, the DCC had no role. The project will be implemented, but Rahul and Priyanka plan to keep the local unit at an arm’s length,” said the leader.
Meanwhile, the Youth Congress, already facing allegations of siphoning rehabilitation funds, insists that it is ready to hand over Rs 88 lakh it claims to have collected.
“As no land was available, we aligned with the Congress to build houses. With a new state president, our first priority will be the Chooralmala rehabilitation. Once the land issue is settled, we will release the funds and also raise money for at least 30 houses,” said YC state general secretary V P Dulkifil.
The drama doesn’t end there. The IUML’s parallel project has run aground after the Meppadi panchayat blocked building permits citing irregularities in land documents.
The state government is pressing ahead with its own rehabilitation plans but continues to accuse the Union government of mocking Kerala’s tragedy, sanctioning inadequate relief package.
Unfortunately, caught in this political crossfire are the survivors of the landslide, families who lost homes, land, and loved ones. For them, the Congress’ promises, much like the IUML’s plans, remain stuck in paperwork and power struggles, while their wait for real shelter grows longer, with more uncertainty.
