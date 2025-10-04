Congress’ promise to rebuild Chooralmala, Mundakkai up in air

KALPETTA: The Congress is finding itself in a political mess with its much-hyped promise to chip in in rebuilding landslide-devastated Mundakkai-Chooralmala coming a cropper.

What began with Rahul Gandhi’s grand assurance of building 100 houses, and a dramatic Youth Congress pledge to contribute another 100, hasn’t managed to clear even the first step: securing a plot of land.

Funding is the second hurdle. While party insiders claim the AICC under Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will bankroll the project, neither he nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently visited the survivors, has offered any clarity. Their silence has only deepened suspicion that maybe the party bit off more than it could chew.

Yet, the Wayanad DCC is putting up a brave face. District Congress president T J Issac told TNIE that the land for rehabilitation has been identified after months of struggle, and the foundation stone will be laid this month.

“We are well aware of the legal hurdles IUML is facing. After a long search, we have secured land in Meppadi. The list of beneficiaries will be finalised only after the government’s approval. The number of houses may change depending on that list,” said Issac.

However, insiders reveal a far murkier picture. According to a senior Congress leader, Priyanka is skeptical about the local leadership and reluctant to entrust the DCC with direct funds.

“She wanted a total clean-up of the dysfunctional DCC. That’s why the previous president was axed. Even during her recent visit, the DCC had no role. The project will be implemented, but Rahul and Priyanka plan to keep the local unit at an arm’s length,” said the leader.