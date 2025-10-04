Gold plating row: TDB feels heat as new documents surface

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pushed to a corner after its vigilance wing recovered documents revealing gross irregularities and mismanagement in the gold covering of the sanctum at Sabarimala temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to approach the High Court seeking a comprehensive investigation under its supervision into the entire episode since 1999.

As per uncovered documents, the dwarapalaka idols were among the properties that were layered with gold in 1999. However, when the plates covering the idols were sent for maintenance in 2019, the entries in the register did not mention any gold. They say 14 copper panels were sent for repair.

The records showed that 30.3 kg of gold were used for gold covering the sanctum, including the dwarapalaka idols, roof, steps and certain portions of the wall in 1999. The gold plating was sponsored by businessman Vijay Mallya. In 2019, the documents say, 14 panels which covered the dwarapalaka idols in front of the sanctum were sent for maintenance in Chennai.

The maintenance was sponsored by priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potti, the central figure in the current controversy. The Chennai-based company, which did the repair work, said recently that it received pure copper panels for gold plating. Moreover, the 14 panels weighed 42 kg at the time of handover. But at the time of return, the weight was 38 kg.

Another startling find by the vigilance was that the panels were in the possession of Potti for a considerable period — 30 days — after the formal handover by the TDB. He is also accused of illegally displaying and performing pooja on the panels in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He publicly conducted poojas at the Srirampura Temple in Bengaluru and the Chennai-based company where they were repaired.