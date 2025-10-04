Kerala cautiously prepares for Messi date to prevent Karur tragedy repeat

KOCHI: The visit by La Albiceleste, including star footballer Lionel Messi, to Kochi next month promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event, a massive crowd-puller.

For this same reason, the iconic event scheduled to happen between November 14 and 18 has also triggered concerns surrounding crowd management, concerns exacerbated by the recent stampede during actor Vijay’s political rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu that left 41 dead.

According to reports, the organisers are planning to hold mass events like road show and fan meets apart from the international friendly event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor. For the match alone, about 60,000 spectators will be in the stadium, while more are expected on its premises during the day.

However, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is optimistic the crowd can be managed with meticulous planning. The authority plans to follow the steps taken during the FIFA U-17 World Cup held at the stadium in 2017 and adhere to the norms followed during Indian Super League matches to ensure safety inside and outside the ground.