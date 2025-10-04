Kerala govt to use ‘Sampoorna Plus’ to check attendance progress of ST students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued a directive to schools to ensure regular classroom attendance and periodic monitoring of the academic progress of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. In a circular, the director of general education also directed the schools to use the ‘Sampoorna Plus’ mobile app and portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for the purpose. The move aims to ensure the presence of ST students in school and accelerate their educational advancement.

The decision was taken based on the outcomes of the meeting of the state-level coordination committee on improving the academic standards of ST students. There are 65,091 ST students in the state from Classes 1 to 10, with 39,141 children in government schools and 25,950 children in aided schools.

KITE has issued instructions and a user manual regarding the use of the ‘Sampoorna Plus’ mobile app and portal.