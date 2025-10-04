Kummattikkali, Thumbithullal and More: Kerala's Folk Arts Find Stage at Thudippu

In a small, warmly lit terrace in Vennala, near Edappally, the air carries the pulse of Kerala’s folk past. Rhythms from another era rise into the balmy evening, as masked dancers and ritual songs transform the intimate space into a stage for trance of the rustic kind.



We are at Thudippu Dance Foundation, a multi-disciplinary art training centre, where Kummattikkali and Thumbithullal are being staged under the guidance of veteran artist and Folklore Academy awardee Sukumaran T G, along with his troupe ‘Sukumaranum Sangavum’ from Evannur in Thrissur.



Thudippu’s founders, Anjali and Ponnu, both trained in classical art forms such as Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam, envisioned the space as more than just a venue for teaching and performing mainstream art. They sought to make it a platform for underrepresented community artforms.



Organised quarterly, the foundation has, over the past year, showcased Chavittu Natakam, Kaikottikali, and Fugdo — a dance of the Kudumbi community that migrated from the Konkan region to Kerala.