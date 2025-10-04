Malayali founder proves failure is stepping stone in blazing AI trail

KOCHI: Artificial intelligence (AI) today looks like a ring dominated by giants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude — each armed with billions and global reach. Yet in Bengaluru, a lean startup is preparing to pull its weight.

Introducing Webenoid: founded by 36-year-old Joel Immanuel, born and raised in Bengaluru but with roots in Alappuzha, Kerala. Joel, who is fluent in Malayalam, has spent nearly a decade betting on India building AI models of its own — to solve problems global giants overlook.

Joel’s last corporate role was with IBM, which he left in 2010 to pursue his vision. Over the years, Webenoid folded seven times, each failure forcing him into contract work to keep it alive. His personal stake? Nearly Rs 10 crore in savings. “Every collapse was a chance to rebuild smarter,” he says.

Now, with a 33-member team in place and a January 2026 launch in sight, Webenoid is ready to roll with the punches.

At its core lies a deceptively simple idea: a single line of code that turns any website into an intelligent hub. Once embedded, the site can answer queries, qualify leads, schedule appointments, and offer 24/7 support. “This isn’t about sticking a chatbot on to your website,” Joel explains. “It’s about creating AI staff, digital teammates that handle routine tasks and free up humans for strategy and creativity.”

Joel’s boldest bet is in education. He noticed students racing ahead with AI while teachers risked losing relevance. The problem wasn’t knowledge, it was that educators weren’t trained to “speak AI”.