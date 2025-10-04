‘Theatre’ movie team honours women with #UnwrittenByHer campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the theatrical release of the movie Theatre: The Myth of Reality, produced by Anjana Philip under the banner of Anjana Talkies and directed by Sajin Baabu, a campaign titled #UnwrittenByHer was launched to honour women who carved unconventional paths and created unique spaces for themselves in society.

Minister for Fisheries, Culture & Youth Affairs Saji Cherian was the chief guest at the event held in the city on Friday, alongside the cast and crew of the film.

The achievers who were honoured included Radhamani Amma, the 73-year-old licence holder of 11 different types of vehicles including heavy machinery; Arya Rajendran, India’s youngest Mayor; G S Roshni, Beat Forest Officer and Kerala’s only woman snake rescuer, who has saved over 800 snakes including an 18-foot king cobra; Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021; and members of the Haritha Karma Sena.