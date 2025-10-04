TJS lived his ‘journey’ to the fullest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I feel you don’t want to be old. You want to be active until the last minute — both in mind and body. Entrepreneurship is a mental illness and you suffer from it,” wrote writer and journalist M P Narayana Pillai in the foreword to ‘Ghoshayathra’, T J S George’s memoir.

Pillai’s words proved prophetic. According to his brother T J Mathew, TJS was active until he was hospitalised in Bengaluru. “His spirits were down after wife’s demise. Still, he was active in his own way,” he said.

Mathew spent two days at the hospital before returning to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. “I’m the only surviving sibling and he was visibly happy when I met him. ‘Glad that you came,’ he said, pressing my hand,” Mathew recalled.

“He didn’t talk much. Whenever he did, he spoke with usual clarity, with the sense of humour intact. On a lighter vein, he said he felt very comfortable there and would miss the hospital when discharged,” he said.

The last time TJS visited Mathew’s house was three years ago, when he arrived in the Kerala capital to receive the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award. “He visited my home as well. He never misses the opportunity when he comes to Kerala,” Mathew said, adding that his brother left this world after living a full life.