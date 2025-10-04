TJS lived his ‘journey’ to the fullest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I feel you don’t want to be old. You want to be active until the last minute — both in mind and body. Entrepreneurship is a mental illness and you suffer from it,” wrote writer and journalist M P Narayana Pillai in the foreword to ‘Ghoshayathra’, T J S George’s memoir.
Pillai’s words proved prophetic. According to his brother T J Mathew, TJS was active until he was hospitalised in Bengaluru. “His spirits were down after wife’s demise. Still, he was active in his own way,” he said.
Mathew spent two days at the hospital before returning to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. “I’m the only surviving sibling and he was visibly happy when I met him. ‘Glad that you came,’ he said, pressing my hand,” Mathew recalled.
“He didn’t talk much. Whenever he did, he spoke with usual clarity, with the sense of humour intact. On a lighter vein, he said he felt very comfortable there and would miss the hospital when discharged,” he said.
The last time TJS visited Mathew’s house was three years ago, when he arrived in the Kerala capital to receive the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award. “He visited my home as well. He never misses the opportunity when he comes to Kerala,” Mathew said, adding that his brother left this world after living a full life.
According to M K Das, a former resident editor of The New Indian Express and his long-time colleague, TJS was an encyclopaedia on newspaper publishing. “Besides being one of the finest writers, he had intimate knowledge on every aspect of bringing out a newspaper — from printing technology to stylesheet, layout, and language,” he said.
TJS stood out for his independent, courageous journalism, Das pointed out. “He aired his opinion courageously, unmindful of the consequences. Be it Narendra Modi or Sonia Gandhi, he never minced words,” he said.
Writer Prabha Varma remembered TJS as a person of global stature. “There is none like him. He would speak and write on politics, literature, and many other topics authentically. I had a long chat with him when he was in Thiruvananthapuram to receive the Swadeshabhimani award. Once again, I was thoroughly impressed,” Varma said. Commitment and ethics were TJS’ hallmarks, Varma added.