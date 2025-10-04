With Rs 80 lakh revenue, ‘Matsyaranyakam’ boosts tribal lives

IDUKKI: Freshwater fish from the Idukki dam have brought in more than Rs 80 lakh in revenue within just five years, thanks to ‘Matsyaranyakam’ — a tribal fish farming initiative launched by the forest department in 2019.

Officials describe it as a model livelihood scheme that has transformed the lives of tribal residents of Kolumban Colony near Idukki dam, while offering the public access to unadulterated dam fish.

According to the forest department officials, the project generates a minimum of Rs 15 lakh annually through sales, with Rs 7 lakh recorded between April 2025 and last month.

“The initiative ensures that income goes directly into the bank accounts of the tribal families, ending their dependence on middlemen,” an official noted. The venture is run by the Kolumban Unnathi Fishermen Sub Group, a 12-member team that operates a fish stall near the Vellappra forest office in Cheruthoni.