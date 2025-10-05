Congress to cash in on Sabarimala gold plate row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing an opportunity to politically corner the Left, which has been basking in the glory of the global Ayyappa meet, the Congress is planning to take up the gold plate row in a big way.

Determined to trigger a debate over the gold plate row, the Congress will hold a protest meeting called ‘Prathishedha Jyothi’ in Pathanamthitta on October 9. The event, where the party plans to rally the believers, will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The party plans to organise similar protest meets in other parts of the state too.

KPCC president and MLA Sunny Joseph said in Kannur that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, who has failed to protect the properties of Sabarimala, is unfit to continue in the position.

He alleged that the gold plating at Sabarimala has been replaced with copper instead of gold, resulting in a loss worth crores of rupees. He further accused the government of taking a biased stance by shielding those involved in the wrongdoing instead of ensuring accountability. The ongoing investigation into the gold plate controversy is inadequate, he said, calling for a probe under the supervision of the High Court.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has called for the immediate resignation of the devaswom minister and the TDB president, citing serious allegations of gold theft at Sabarimala.