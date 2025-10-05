Five more roads in Kerala soon to be developed into national highways

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could boost Kerala's infrastructure development, five more roads in the state will soon be developed into national highways. The National Highways Authority of India has informed the state government that proceedings have begun to develop five more national highway projects in the state.

The roads to be upgraded to national highway status include Ramanattukara - Kozhikode Airport road, Kannur Airport Road (Chovva-Mattannur), Kodungallur-Angamaly stretch and Vypeen-Matsyafed Tourist Office Road. In addition to this, a project is being prepared to construct Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha bypasses on the Kochi - Madurai national highway.

Welcoming the decision, Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas said NHAI has informed that steps have already begun to prepare the project plans for the new national highways. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the minister said the development marks a major step forward in strengthening the state's road infrastructure. He added that the NHAI has initiated the tender process to select an agency to prepare the detailed project documents.