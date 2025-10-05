Five more roads in Kerala soon to be developed into national highways
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could boost Kerala's infrastructure development, five more roads in the state will soon be developed into national highways. The National Highways Authority of India has informed the state government that proceedings have begun to develop five more national highway projects in the state.
The roads to be upgraded to national highway status include Ramanattukara - Kozhikode Airport road, Kannur Airport Road (Chovva-Mattannur), Kodungallur-Angamaly stretch and Vypeen-Matsyafed Tourist Office Road. In addition to this, a project is being prepared to construct Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha bypasses on the Kochi - Madurai national highway.
Welcoming the decision, Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas said NHAI has informed that steps have already begun to prepare the project plans for the new national highways. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the minister said the development marks a major step forward in strengthening the state's road infrastructure. He added that the NHAI has initiated the tender process to select an agency to prepare the detailed project documents.
The minister noted that the proposal for upgrading additional roads to national highway standards was raised during a recent meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. Based on this, the state government submitted a detailed proposal, which has now led to the initiation of project documentation for the five new highways.
"The development of these roads is a long-standing dream of the people," he said. The state government will constantly intervene to ensure that the projects are completed in a time-bound manner, said the minister.
The new highways are expected to improve connectivity to airports, ease traffic congestion, and boost regional trade and tourism. According to reports, the 12-km-long stretch from Ramanattukara to Kozhikode airport and the 20 km road from Kodungallur to Angamaly would be developed into four-lane roads.