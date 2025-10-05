For Pinarayi’s CPM, nothing is sacred, posts BJP Kerala president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s statewide outreach initiative, ‘Grihasamparka Yajna’, launched on September 25 ahead of the local body elections, has gained unexpected momentum with the Sabarimala gold-plating scandal emerging as a major political weapon against the Left government.

Initially, the BJP leadership was concerned over the perceived drift of powerful community organisations like the NSS and the SNDP Yogam towards the Left Front during the recent global meet of Ayyappa devotees. But with allegations of corruption in the gold-plating project at Sabarimala temple coming to the fore, the party now sees an opportunity to not only counter the Left but also consolidate its Hindu vote base, which it had feared was slipping away.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday night mounted a direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM, tweeting, “For Pinarayi Vijayan’s CPM, nothing is sacred-even corruption and stealing from temples is ok.” He further insisted that the charges must be probed not by a retired judge appointed by the state government, but by an independent agency, reflecting the party’s determination to keep the issue in public focus.

According to BJP sources, the statement issued by the Pandalam Palace Managing Committee on Friday, demanding a detailed inquiry into the gold-plating scandal, has given the party additional ammunition. “The CPM-led government conducted the Ayyappa devotees’ meeting with a political agenda.