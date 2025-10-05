Hybrid ganja worth Rs six crore seized at Cochin Airport

KOCHI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport nabbed a Malayali passenger with a hybrid ganja worth around Rs 6 crore in possession, on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Abdul Jaleel Jasmal, a fashion designer from Kodungallur in Thrissur.

The contraband was found concealed in special packets hidden in the Check-in baggage, said a source with AIU. Jaleel had arrived in Kochi from Bangkok via Singapore Airlines flight SQ 536, which landed around 12.10 am on Sunday. Based on a confidential tip-off received by the AIU deputy commissioner, officers of the AIU C Batch intercepted the suspect and conducted a detailed inspection, leading to the seizure. Preliminary investigations suggest that the contraband was sourced from Bangkok, though further details will emerge after a detailed probe, said the official.

Meanwhile, this seizure comes nearly a month after a similar bust at CIAL, where a hybrid ganja worth Rs 4 crore was seized from Seby Shaju of Karuvannur, Irinjalakuda, who had arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur.