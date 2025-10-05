Indie-pop artist Mali on full-circle moments, sound shifts and patience

You first came across Parekh and Singh in college. What does it feel like now to be singing with Nischay on Location?

It’s such a full-circle moment. I read about Nischay back in college — he was at Berklee then — and I remember thinking, wow, lucky guy. Their music felt like proof that indie pop from India could stand tall globally.

This song itself has had quite a journey. The first version was from 2020, when he submitted it for music school. Since then, we’ve tried different versions, even performed it live once or twice, almost shot a video… It’s been through all of that before finally reaching people now.

Your own music often looks inward, drawn from emotion. Location feels more outward, about place. Did that open something new for you?

Yeah, that makes sense. My songs usually come from the internal — emotions, states of mind. This one’s anchored in places, in the external world. And even though I didn’t write it, when you live with a song long enough, you internalise it. You start to feel its world. So I think some of that perspective will naturally seep into what I write next.

How has your sound changed since your early days with Rush?

You don’t like the same things at 30 that you did at 20. Your interests, your subjects — they change. It’d be hard to keep writing about teenage angst or heartbreaks when you’ve outgrown that space. For me, the evolution’s been natural. I’m enjoying showing that shift, and honestly, I like surprising people.