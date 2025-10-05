INTERVIEW | ‘I don’t mind ‘activist’ tag, but I am an artist first’: Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal, one of the anchors of the Women in Cinema Collective, is now trying her best to balance the artist and activist modes in her personality.

The actor, also an acclaimed dancer, reflects on her journey from stage to screen, the evolving space for women in Malayalam cinema, and her hopes for meaningful change, in a freewheeling conversation with TNIE. She opens up about the Me Too movement, the impact of the Hema Committee report, and why more women behind the camera can truly reshape the industry.

Excerpts

Your next project, ‘Theatre,’ is ready for release. What can you tell us about it?

The film follows a mother and daughter living on an isolated island, whose lives suddenly go viral on the internet. Their story spreads across the world, opening up questions about truth, perception, and social media. In this post-truth era, we wanted to explore how narratives form and spread—without judging, but by observing. The film invites discussion, not conclusions.

What made you want to be part of this movie?

Mainly, my character. The story resonated with my own experience of living both before and within the social media era. We’ve all seen how blurred reality has become—what’s real, what’s myth. That’s also the film’s tagline.

You have taken a strong position against perpetrators. How did you decide to work with Sajin Baabu who was once accused in the Me Too movement?

Honestly, I’m selfish... I needed this film. As an artist, I need work even while fighting other battles. Another reason was that Sajin was the only person who publicly admitted wrongdoing and apologised during the Me Too movement.