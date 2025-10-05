INTERVIEW | ‘I don’t mind ‘activist’ tag, but I am an artist first’: Rima Kallingal

Rima Kallingal, one of the anchors of the Women in Cinema Collective, is now trying her best to balance the artist and activist modes in her personality.
The actor, also an acclaimed dancer, reflects on her journey from stage to screen, the evolving space for women in Malayalam cinema, and her hopes for meaningful change, in a freewheeling conversation with TNIE. She opens up about the Me Too movement, the impact of the Hema Committee report, and why more women behind the camera can truly reshape the industry.
Excerpts
Your next project, ‘Theatre,’ is ready for release. What can you tell us about it?
The film follows a mother and daughter living on an isolated island, whose lives suddenly go viral on the internet. Their story spreads across the world, opening up questions about truth, perception, and social media. In this post-truth era, we wanted to explore how narratives form and spread—without judging, but by observing. The film invites discussion, not conclusions.
What made you want to be part of this movie?
Mainly, my character. The story resonated with my own experience of living both before and within the social media era. We’ve all seen how blurred reality has become—what’s real, what’s myth. That’s also the film’s tagline.
You have taken a strong position against perpetrators. How did you decide to work with Sajin Baabu who was once accused in the Me Too movement?
Honestly, I’m selfish... I needed this film. As an artist, I need work even while fighting other battles. Another reason was that Sajin was the only person who publicly admitted wrongdoing and apologised during the Me Too movement.
That’s a step forward, even if it isn’t the end of the problem. I wasn’t directly affected, so it’s not for me to forgive. But I saw his acceptance as significant. I can’t create my own industry; I need to keep working. Actors, especially women, are often powerless in such choices. Still, I do feel guilty... but also pragmatic.
Was this a lesson learnt?
Definitely. By 2020, I became more pragmatic. I realised I simply need work to survive. In this industry, people with serious charges continue to win awards. The system protects them, not us. It’s easy to sideline women who raise questions—we’re seen as difficult. But as creators, we have to keep imagining new spaces and keep going, even from the margins.
Are you concerned about backlash for your choice?
Yes. It’s ironic that those who speak up are the only ones held accountable. Everyone else carries on. We become the problem, the ones under the scanner. But I know where my real responsibility lies and I’ll continue doing what I believe in.
You lost many opportunities in recent years. How did you deal with that?
I was lucky to have Mamangam, my own space where I made all the decisions. My team of over a decade held me together. After the pandemic, we revived our creative energy through Neythe, a contemporary dance tribute to Chendamangalam weavers. Still, it was a difficult time—many of us faced severe lows and depression. Artists are always insecure but this silence was painful, especially when colleagues drifted away.
Did this distancing start after your marriage or your association with WCC?
Both (laughs). Many producers openly said they wouldn’t work with WCC members. Directors discussed scripts with me. But once producers came in, I’d be replaced. Even today, people deny that such discrimination exists. Denial is easy—it keeps you “likeable”. I could do that too, but I chose otherwise. The struggle was real. I was once carefree and full of dreams, but the stress was immense. Thankfully, therapy, medication, and supportive circles helped us cope.
Was there ever a point when you decided to quit all this fighting?
Never. Not once. I’m proud of all of us for standing our ground. We’ve no regrets — only gratitude. Today, I’m in a much better space, with clarity and far less chaos.
Do you think you succeeded in bringing change to the industry?
Yes. Every new woman entering cinema today knows her rights. We created a handbook explaining how to raise concerns—something I never had. Back then, we normalised everything, even double-meaning jokes that made us uncomfortable. Someone had to start the conversation, and we did. Now, women know there’s someone to talk to. I wish I’d had that support when I began.
It’s true that you’ve created awareness, but the mindset of isolating vocal women still exists...
Yes, but only for now. The next generation will question everything. Change is slow but certain... definitely within my lifetime (laughs). As Arundhati Roy says, “On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.”
Though ‘Ritu’ is celebrated today, it wasn’t fully accepted then. How significant is that film in your career?
Everything about ‘Ritu’ is precious to me. The way Shyam (Shyamaprasad) sir hand-held all of us newcomers is priceless.
Before all that, how did your interest in cinema begin and what kind of films were you exposed to early on?
I grew up in Ooty and Salem, so I watched a lot of Tamil films... Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth. Later, in Thrissur, I discovered Malayalam cinema. But I was mainly a stage performer; dance was always my dream. Cinema happened by chance. I was part of Thaka Dhimi and was a Miss Kerala runner-up. Abrid Shine, then with Vanitha (Malayalam magazine), saw me and offered a photoshoot, which led to (director) Lal Jose calling me for a look test. That film didn’t take off but the same night Syamaprasad sir called me for ‘Ritu’. I auditioned and signed the contract the same day. It all felt unreal. Nothing was planned, everything was a happy accident.
How did your passion for dance begin?
My parents enrolled me for dance probably to tire me out (laughs). I had too much energy. I loved both dance and sports. I was even sports captain, but had to choose. I trained in bharatanatyam from childhood but couldn’t pursue a solo career because it’s expensive. I discovered my love for group performances... kaikottikali, oppana... and the thrill of creating something together.
Since you have always enjoyed being part of groups, how has an organisation like WCC influenced or changed your life?
WCC changed me more as a person than as an artist. The women there are my strength. I’m standing on their shoulders. They taught us how to find words for our experiences. That sisterhood, that assurance that someone will answer your call, means everything. It gave me belonging, hope, and faith that we’ll find our way forward.
What inspired the creation of the new space, the Progressive Filmmakers’ Association?
Frankly, it happened by accident (laughs). We were just discussing the idea of creating a new, inclusive space and made a draft document. Then (director) Anurag Kashyap shared it online by mistake, and it went viral! It wasn’t meant as a reaction or a union... just a fresh space for collaboration. It simply got out of hand.
A perception is created of Rima as an activist rather than an artist. How do you deal with that?
It’s natural. There are many artists but very few who are both artists and activists, so all questions come to us. If everyone had spoken up, we wouldn’t stand out. Not everyone feels safe to speak, and I don’t blame them. The world isn’t built for us. Every day is a struggle, especially for women. I’m privileged to have a voice and I don’t mind the ‘activist’ tag, but I don’t want that alone to define me. I work hard for my art and give it my soul. Even if it’s overlooked, I’ll keep reminding everyone—I’m an artist first.
You once won a state award, yet people forgot you...
It isn’t the audience, it’s the industry that forgets. Wherever I go, I only feel love. Trolls existed, but they don’t affect me now. I don’t even need to respond anymore.
After ‘Lokah’s success, Nyla Usha said the female superhero emerged from the efforts of Rima, Parvathy, and others…
The credit goes to the whole ‘Lokah’ team... Dominic, Nimish, Santhy... and Dulquer for producing it on a big scale. We’ve collectively created a space where such films can exist. The audience here values good cinema, regardless of gender. The real bias lies within the industry—female-led films face smaller budgets though audiences pay the same. If the craft suffers, it isn’t the viewers’ fault. We need equal financial and distribution support. Cinema itself is powerful...
I’m powerful only because of it.
When did you realise this was your true passion?
When I lost it. When film offers stopped, I felt a deep void. Earlier, I was moving from one character to another, always surrounded by creative people. Suddenly, it all ended... I cried myself to sleep, not knowing what hit me. That’s when I realised how much I needed this. Neythe made me see that it isn’t just about films. I need a creative outlet. I simply can’t stay still.
You once said marriage didn’t change Aashiq’s life but completely changed yours…
Yes. Much of it comes from invisible conditioning passed down through generations. I realised I was role-playing... seeking validation for keeping a “perfect home”. It took time to see that the institution itself doesn’t work for me. It’s built by men, for men. I regret signing that paper. Love doesn’t need official approval... I’ll still love wholeheartedly, with or without it.
Is it a problem between two liberal-minded people like you?
(Laughs out) No, not between us. The problem is with marriage as an institution... it adds nothing and brings pressure instead. We love each other more now. We only signed because our parents wanted it, but it’s a trap of conditioning.
Will Aashiq say the same about being married?
No, he’ll have his own take. But we understand each other. Both of us are strong-headed, yet love holds us... not the certificate. Aashiq and I are very different. He’s into tech and AI while I’m old school. I still write by hand and don’t even know how AI works (laughs). We disagree creatively at times, and that’s fine. Marriage hasn’t erased our individuality. We’re two people who just happen to share one signature (laughs).
You once said Malayali audiences are very knowledgeable about cinema. Does that benefit artists and filmmakers?
Absolutely. That awareness keeps us alert, it’s a healthy kind of fear. Our viewers can forgive technical flaws but never dishonesty in writing or performance. They’ll call it out, and that honesty is precious.
Some say you continue to be successful only because of filmmaker Aashiq Abu...
(Laughs) I don’t need to. My journey speaks for itself. I arrived in Thiruvananthapuram with one suitcase, then to Kochi for Miss Kerala with the same one. I auditioned, worked, and built everything on my own. I met Aashiq in 2014, but I’ve been in films since 2008. I never had a manager... I handled everything myself. When M T Vasudevan Nair offered me ‘Sharathe Ammini’ (character in ‘Neelathamara’), my father told me to do it for free (laughs). That’s the kind of start I had.
You were trolled for your “fish fry” comment, though everyone knew you were speaking about the system. Have people’s mindsets changed, especially online?
Many girls told me, “Thank you for the fish fry statement. Now we use it at home too!” (laughs). It gave them a language to express something. That’s enough for me. You can’t change the world, but you can communicate. I just used the space I have to speak my mind. Trolls don’t matter. I said what I wanted to say.
A role you aspire to do?
I want to do mad, physical comedy. I saw Shobhana chechi’s performance recently... her comic timing was brilliant! We haven’t seen women get such space in cinema, except maybe Urvashi chechi. I’d love to do full-fledged comedy.
How do you choose your films?
I go by instinct. If something instantly excites me, I do it. I can’t approach cinema with pros and cons; it has to spark something inside.
Most of your characters have been strong women. Do you feel typecast?
Yes, that’s the sad part. Even when I try something light, people can’t see me that way. Those who meet me in person find me very different. Some even tremble while doing my makeup! (laughs) Strength and opinion are often mistaken for intimidation. That’s how the world sees women.
You also said you’d like to play a romantic role…
Yes, I’m a very romantic person... but I can’t say that openly (laughs)! I have many sides, but people love putting you in boxes — like calling you an activist.
Does the activist label feel like a burden?
Not at all. I’m proud of what I stood for, though it cost me a lot emotionally. I’ve felt lonely and struggled, but I don’t regret it. If wanting change and believing things can get better make me an activist, then yes, I am one.
You once said you want to write and direct because only when you stand behind a project can you make changes. Could you explain that?
True change happens only when you step into the creative space. When women start writing and directing from lived experiences, cinema transforms. Like when Shanti, Revathi chechi, or Ratheena made ‘Puzha’... those layers came from truth. We need more women behind the camera. The issue isn’t talent, it’s trust. Once the industry begins investing in women, everything will shift.
Are you exploring writing yourself?
Yes. Cinema still feels magical to me, and I want to write and direct some day. But I often struggle with imposter syndrome.
The Hema Committee report gave the Malayalam film industry a bad name. How do you see that?
It’s like how Kerala was reported on most during Nipah or Covid outbreaks... because we’re aware and vocal. Problems exist everywhere but we discuss them openly. That isn’t shameful... that’s progress. The question is, where do we go from here?
There’s talk of a “before” and “after” Hema Committee. Do you see it that way?
Definitely. Earlier, we didn’t even know whom to approach if something went wrong. Now, every film set has an Internal Committee. Whether people use it or not is another matter. I expected more, but change takes time. We’re dismantling centuries of patriarchy and that won’t happen overnight. Still, things are shifting.
There’s a growing demand for women leaders in the industry. What’s your expectation?
I don’t expect instant change. But for the first time, we’re seeing things through a new lens — not just a male one. That itself is progress. I admire Shwetha (AMMA president)... she’s bold and fearless. I’m excited to see what she brings.
‘22 Female Kottayam’ (2012) made a strong impact. But back then, you weren’t seen as an activist. What are your memories of the film?
After its release, I was branded a feminist. I seem to get a tag after every film! ‘22FK’ upset a lot of men... that showed its impact. It started a conversation I deeply believed in. Around that time, my TED Talk also happened, and together, they shaped how people saw me. But I don’t mind such labels... they come from standing by what I believe in.
You’ve also done lighter, conventional roles— ‘Nidra,’ ‘Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal,’ ‘August Club,’ ‘Happy Husbands’...
Those roles were equally enriching. They reflected real women I see around me. Playing characters unlike myself helped me understand people better and develop empathy. It’s a challenge, but one I enjoy.
How do you see male gaze as a creator?
It depends on the director’s intent. If I were shooting an intimate scene, I’d want to see how I view it as a woman. Like Anjali’s scenes—they’re intimate yet human. It’s about context, not exposure. The audience’s reading matters as much as the creator’s intent.
We often discuss the male gaze. But doesn’t the female gaze exist too?
Of course. We’re all sexual beings, women included. We have light and dark sides and I want to own both. We shouldn’t be bound by the ‘kulasthree’ image. Men must also learn to see women as we truly are. Social media has helped—women like Mathimol are unapologetic and bold, creating amazing work with just their phones. It’s liberating to watch.
When women turn directors or writers, people assume their films will be serious or about empowerment. What kind of stories would you like to tell?
I want to explore comedy—and romance—from a woman’s perspective. There’s so much humour and tenderness in our stories that we haven’t shown enough.
