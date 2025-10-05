Kerala's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results out, Rs 25-crore jackpot for ticket number TH 577825

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ticket number TH 577825 has won the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery 2025 that carries a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The prize went to the ticket sold by lottery agent P Thankarajan (Agent no. T-2356) from Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky ticket was bought from the Palakkad district lottery office.

The second prize carries Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners, while another 20 lucky winners will get Rs 50 lakh each as third prize, The fourth prize carries Rs 5 lakh for each of the 10 series of tickets and the fifth prize is Rs 2 lakh for each of the 10 series.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal conducted the first draw of the Thiruvonam Bumper at Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday. As tax on lottery tickets was raised from 28 per cent to 40 per cent owing to the latest GST reforms, agents and sellers had sought a postponement of the draw.

The Thiruvonam Bumper lottery, priced at Rs 500 per ticket, saw record sales this year. The Kerala State Lotteries Department had printed 75 lakh tickets, of which all tickets except one, which was defective, were sold.

Palakkad registered the highest sales of Thiruvonam Bumper with 14.07 lakh tickets.